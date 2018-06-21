Two Albanian companies on track to get new PPPs through controversial unsolicited proposals
Story Highlights
- The approval of bonuses through the controversial unsolicited proposal procedure comes amid warnings by international financial institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank calling on the Albanian government to put an end to that practice
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 21 – Two Albanian companies are on track to get new public private partnership contracts following unsolicited bids and bonuses giving them an advantage in upcoming tenders, defying