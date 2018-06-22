Why Albanian-Greek relations are moving backwards
Story Highlights
- "Today, it is obvious that our bilateral relations are frozen. Unfortunately, relations have sled backwards, with the main actors falling pray of this “frozen situation”, despite voices claiming otherwise. I’m afraid, we are facing this situation with frivolity and lack of responsibility. The political class should take full responsibility for the current situation, for the bilateral failures in the efforts to solve the current problems. Numerous diplomatic meetings have not managed to bring any solutions. In addition, we have succumbed to unacceptable political and diplomatic language," says Bashkim Zeneli, a former Ambassador of Albania to Greece
Related Articles
By Bashkim Zeneli* Bilateral relations between Albania and Greece have always had, and still continue to have, a great importance. Not only for the sake of good neighborly relations between