Exhibition of communist persecution documents of Southern Albanians opens in Tirana

TIRANA, June 21 – The Information Authority on the State’s former Security documents published on Tuesday a number of files containing thousands archived documents describing the former Communist Security’s persecution of many renowned individuals in Southern Albania.

The exhibition was brought to life as a collaboration between the Dossier Authority and the General Directorate of Archives.

Head of the authority Genta Marra said that although seemingly local documentation, the files are of great national value as they prove the brutality of State Security towards important and respected individuals at the country’s South.

Family members of persecuted and formerly convicted politicians attended the opening ceremony, as well as associations of political convicts, scholars, politicians and local government representatives.

Head of the national archives Ardit Bido said the exhibition is important because it enlightens the process of discrimination and marginalization of Konispol – but also all Southern – citizens, as well as Cam Albanians, as part of a predetermined position against them.

The fates of Cham Albanians and the violent acts committed against them are also featured in a number of other publications by Kastriot Dervishi, Robert Elsie, Beqir Meta, Luan Malltezi, Sherfi Delvina, or Kaliopi Naska.

Meanwhile, the thousands of pages exposed on Tuesday for the Albanian public are a further enrichment of the data available on persecution in Southern Albania, and especially in state border areas.