Skanderbeg stamp collection book to be published in Albania

TIRANA, June 21 – Albanian author Hysen Dizdari will publish a rare book on Skanderbeg featuring the full Albanian stamp collection of the national hero from 1913 to 2017, on the occasion of 105 from the issuing of the first Albanian stamp on May 5, 1913 by the Ismail Qemali government.

The first stamp featuring Skanderbeg’s portrait was issued on December 1, 1913 and continued its way through the 105 year history of the Albanian stamp until May 5, 2018.

George Castriot-Scanderbeg in Albanian Stamps encompasses three historical periods of over a century and represent the great personality of Skanderbeg as manifested in Albanian stamps.

Skanderbeg’s personality is represented in all its grandeur through the author’s collection, attained by the high artistic skill of famous Albanian and foreign painters.

The book will be published in both Albanian and English and will provide ample information for all Albanians locally and abroad.

Ultimately, the book fully complements the interests of collectors and foreign tourists who are interested in learning the history of Albanian national hero Gjergj Kastrioti Skanderbeg through the development of the 105-year history of the Albanian stamp.