Young pianists entertain passengers with ‘Chopin flying from Tirana International Airport’

TIRANA, June 22 – Dozens of young pianists performed at a marathon concert at the check-in area of the Tirana International Airport on Thursday, marking the International Music Day, a June 21 worldwide celebration of diversity in music.

Named “Chopin flying from Tirana International Airport,” and led by Albanian maestro Zhani Ciko, the concert showcased performances by more than 60 pianists, some of whom as young as four years old.

At a marathon performance of 11 hours, the first of this kind at the Tirana International Airport, TIA, the young artists drew attention for their originality and entertained passengers leaving Albania as the airport carried on with their routine daily operations.

TIA is Albania’s sole international airport and one of the country’s main hubs handling more than 2 million passengers a year.

In addition, the concert, also attended by Polish Ambassador to Albania Karol Bachura, also marked Poland’s Independence Day, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the restoration of Poland’s sovereignty.

A NATO ally, Poland is one of the key supporters of Albania’s EU integration with diplomatic relations between the two countries dating back to 80 years ago.

The Poles have also made it to the top ten foreign tourists by nationality in Albania in the past couple of years with regular charter flights linking Warsaw, Gdnask, Kotowice to Tirana during summer.

Maestro Zhani Ciko and Klodi Zheji, the President of European Piano Teachers Association in Albania, described the piano marathon as a unique initiative that “should be embraced by other such events, more often, because music brings people together and airports can be an excellent arena to provide us with special memories.”

TIA’s communication director Arlinda Çausholli said “the airport is very appreciative of art and sensitive to, especially, young people, whose sacrifice to develop music and art in this country is underestimated.”

“Chopin flying from Tirana International Airport” was staged as part of a Piano Marathon organised by TIA, in collaboration with the Frédéric Chopin and EPTA associations and the Albanian Music School, with the support of the Embassy of Poland.