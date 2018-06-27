Start of Albania’s negotiation talks postponed until June 2019

TIRANA, June 27 – The foreign ministers of European Union member states spoke in favor of opening accession negotiations with Albania, but postponed the decision until next June, expecting further progress from the country in the justice reform and the fight against crime and corruption.

The decision came as the result of a compromise that took hours to reach, among the majority of countries, which openly support the accession negotiations, countries such as Germany, which sought a conditioned process and countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark, which, initially, sought an unlimited deadline extension.

Although this is not the most optimal decision for Albania, the government in the country regarded it with optimism, given the tense climate within the EU, the migration crisis and the anti-expansion pressures some member states are facing.

For Albania’s Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati, the country “has already entered the irreversible path towards the EU accession process,” while the opposition argues the talks will be again postponed when June 2019 comes.

The Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Michael Roth, however, simply described the decision as a compromise solution, saying “Albania must meet certain preconditions to open the negotiation chapter” and that “this can be a pragmatic way to overcome the Council’s disagreement.”