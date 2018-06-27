Albania FDI uncertainties mount as few alternatives remain for major concluding projects
Story Highlights
- The two major energy-related projects that drove economic growth and contributed to Albania’s FDI remaining the second largest among EU aspirant Western Balkan countries in the past four years are set to complete their investment stage by the end of this year, leaving a huge gap of at least an annual €300 million starting next year
TIRANA, June 27 – Two-thirds of foreign direct investment that flowed into Albania in the first quarter of this year came from two major energy-related projects, already in their final