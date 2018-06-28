Albania neither confirms nor denies oil concessionaire’s alleged links to Russia’s Gazprom

TIRANA, June 28 – The Albanian government has neither confirmed nor denied that a Switzerland-based company with alleged ties to Russian giant Gazprom is conducting contract negotiations to acquire three oilfields in southern Albania.

Albania’s Energy Minister Damian Gjiknuri says that from a legal point a view there is no barrier for Russian companies to operate in Albania as long as they are not on the U.S. or EU sanctions list.

Gjiknuri’s comments came in an interview with VoA in the local Albanian service speaking from Washington where he attended the World Gas Conference in Albania’s debut appearance as the country is set to become a key regional gas player due to the major under construction Trans Adriatic Pipeline bringing Caspian gas to Europe.

Switzerland-based Transoil Group AG, which has been engaged in minor crude oil production in Albania since 2012, is currently conducting contract negotiations with the Albanian government over the Gorisht-Kocul, the Cakran-Mollaj and the Amonica oilfields, all located in the region of Vlora, southern Albania, after emerging as the winner of an international tender held on March 31.

However, local media investigations have cast strong doubts Transoil was announced a winner despite its controversial links to Gazprom, unknown shareholders and accumulated debts it owes to the Albanian government for its local oil operations.

Oil and gas giant Gazprom whose majority 50.2 percent stake is held by the Russian government had its CEO Alexei Miller placed on the US sanctions blacklist last April while Gazprom itself was not affected by sanctions. The new U.S. sanctions came over Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election and other alleged ‘malign activity’ and follow previous 2015 Western sanctions over Russia’s annexation of Crimea which NATO-member Albania has also joined.

“Gazprom is big company that operates with many companies in Europe. But I am not aware and I am sure about this that there is no direct interest by Gazprom or any other company directly related to Gazprom to acquire those oil fields. I cannot speculate on Gazprom’s communications with other companies,” Gjiknuri told a TV interview.

“On the other hand, we have to understand that legally there is no barrier for companies from Russia or any other country to participate. What the Albanian government can do in its capacity and within the framework of national security by turning down or accepting a bid is something else, but legally the origin of capital is not banned unless a company is on the U.S. list of sanctions,” he adds.

Last year, the Albanian government withdrew from awarding two of the current three oil fields to Austria-based Jurimex Kommerz Tranzit Ges following media allegations it was linked to Russia’s Gazprom operations in Serbia.

A leaked mid-2017 letter of complaint to Russia’s Gazprom Neft, a subsidiary of Gazprom, unveiled Shefqet Dizdari, the Albanian administrator of the Switzerland-based Transoil Group, complaining that Serbia representatives of Gazprom were trying to covertly enter Albania “in a dirty scenario which aims the entrance of Gazprom Neft in Albania in a hidden and masked way camouflaged as an Austrian company.”

However, the Albanian government says this year’s selection was made based on an international open transparent procedure, avoiding previous direct negotiations.

Nine companies participated on the March 31 tender, among which Bankers Petroleum, the country’s largest oil producer, which since mid-2016 has been run by a Chinese company.

Minister Gjiknuri says Switzerland-based Transoil Group has been operating in Albania since 2011 and that U.S. officials closely cooperating with the Albanian government in the oil and gas sector wouldn’t have welcomed him in such a great event such as the World Gas Conference if U.S. interests were called into question.

“Everything has been transparent, it’s something that is not over yet as negotiations have not been concluded yet. Transoil is a joint stock company and publicly traded company in Switzerland’s stock exchanges and the origin of capital is not of fundamental importance as long as it has no impact on operations that can call national security into question,” says Gjiknuri.

“For publicly traded companies, the origin of capital is not important as long as a company is okay through the international financial system and I consider that quite acceptable. The company in case is registered in Switzerland and has been operating in Albania since 2011-12 before I became a minister,” he adds.

Some 46,364 metric tons was produced from the three oil fields in 2017 when they were taken back under state administration, accounting for half of state-run production but only about 5 percent of total domestic oil production led by Chinese-run Bankers Petroleum, according to state-run Albpetrol company.

The Gorisht-Kocul and the Cakran-Mollaj were taken back under state control in early 2017 from U.S.-based TransAtlantic Petroleum, with the Albanian government claiming the concessionaire owed $20 million in debts.

Meanwhile, the Amonica oilfield was taken back into state administration in April 2017 from Albanian-owned Phoenix Petroleum for failing to meet contractual obligations.

Albania currently has 13 free onshore and offshore oil and gas blocks which are scheduled for concession deals but slowly recovering oil prices following the mid-2014 slump has curbed investor interest.

Albania-Russia trade and investment ties are quite minimal and held back by Albania’s 2015 joining of Western sanctions against Russia over its Crimea annexation and counter-sanctions imposed by Russia.

Albania’s trade exchanges with Russia are estimated at an annual €80 million and are dominated by Albanian wheat and liquid gas imports. Albanian exports to Russia have almost been non-existing following Russian counter-sanctions hitting Albania’s fruit and vegetable exports.

Russian investment to Albania is almost non-existent with sporadic real estate purchases on the southern coastline.