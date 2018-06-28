Public universities generous with luxury spending, stingy with research
Story Highlights
- The University of Tirana which has about 40,000 students in six faculties is described as a flagrant case of taxpayer abuse as it has awarded zero funds on supporting excellent students and those in need with scholarships but spent a record 45.5 million lek (€360,000) in compensation for illegal dismissals following court rulings in favor of fired academic staff at the country’s largest public university
Related Articles
TIRANA, June 28 – Albania’s public universities spend more on luxury reconstruction and purchases rather than research and scholarships, a report examining transparency and financial management in three of Albania’s