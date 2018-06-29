Egypt pledges to boost centuries-old ties with Albania

TIRANA, June 28 – Egypt has reconfirmed its commitment to boost centuries-old ties with Albania with a new focus on economy.

The confirmation came this week as the Egyptian embassy in Tirana marked Egypt’s National Day dedicated to the July 1952 revolution, an immortal day in Egypt’s history which is considered a model for the African and the Arab countries in their struggle to achieve their liberation and independence.

Speaking at a diplomatic reception, Egypt’s Ambassador to Albania, Mohamed Khalil highlighted the role of the Egyptian revolutions in paving the way for a new era of political, economic and social developments in Egypt, the Middle East, and the African continent.

“The June 30, 2013 revolution took place to correct the path and to mark another achievement of the Egyptian people, that managed to protect the Middle-East region as well as the Islamic identity from extremism, a phenomenon that is not related to the Islamic religion,” said the Ambassador

Commenting on relations between Egypt and Albania, Ambassador Khalil said that “Being the Ambassador of Egypt to the Republic of Albania, I renew Egypt’s unwavering commitment to promote the bilateral relations of cooperation in all fields, based on a historic and friendly relation that we cherish.”

Albania, Egypt relations date back to the 18th century when the two countries were under the Ottoman Empire occupation.

Ambassador Khalil described Egyptian–Albanian political relations as having always been based on continuous coordination, exchange of views on the current international and regional issues, in addition to the common positions toward maintaining international peace and security.

The ambassador said new initiatives are set to boost current modest trade and investment ties between the two countries.

“On Economic cooperation level, the two governments are working together to strengthen the economic and trade cooperation, based on a strong legal framework of bilateral agreements that covers the various fields of economic cooperation that would be reflected soon in establishing an Egyptian-Albanian joint business council, and activating the joint trade commission between Egypt and Albania,” said the Ambassador.

Egyptian Universities offers a number of scholarships for Albanian students and graduates each year, in addition to capacity building programs provided by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development.

Egypt’s National Day celebration in Tirana also featured an exhibition of oil paintings by Sally Salem, the spouse of the Ambassador of Egypt to Albania. Named “Egypt civilization and culture,” the exhibition showcased some aspects of the ancient civilization and cultural heritage of Egypt.