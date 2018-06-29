Police find over 400 kg of drugs inside Italian’s car in Saranda

TIRANA, June 27 – Over 400 kg of narcotics were found inside the car of Vito Baruceli, 36-year-old Italian citizen, at the Qafe Bote border point, in Saranda, on Wednesday.

The narcotics found in the Italian’s caravan roof included 383 kg of cannabis sativa and 96 kg of hash, while it is reported Baruceli has been arrested.

Police has not made the Italian’s motives or plans with the narcotics public and has neither said whether he was working with someone, however experts have pointed to the increase of drug-trafficking cases also by foreign citizens with the start of the tourist season and the crowding of border points.