Artists-gvt reach agreement: new National Theatre building, minus the high-rise towers

TIRANA, June 27 – Tirana’s Mayor Erion Veliaj told local media on Tuesday an agreement was finally reached between the government and the actors who have been protesting against the National Theatre’s replacement with a modern building, part of a high-rise commercial complex.

After another meeting with the actors on the long-contested issue, Veliaj announced the new agreement had managed to convince even the most skeptic of actors protesting that a new National Theatre building that matches European standards is necessary to the capital.

According to Veliaj, the new building with not come as part of a high-rise complex, will be constructed on its own territory but be three times bigger than the existing one and will not come from taxpayers’ pockets.

“After some months we reached a successful negotiations, and we can enjoy the first show in the new theatre building within one or two years. We agreed that the draft-law that will be sent to parliament will include actors as negotiators, will sanction the theatre land only for theatre use, which will come without a tower and cost nothing to taxpayers. The draft law we have today is the product of these negotiations,” Veliaj said.

He added this was the best agreement that could be reached, and that soon architects and urban planners would be added to refine the project.

Famous director Altin Basha, who was initially in favor of reconstructing the existing building, said the hearing, where architects and experts were present, convinced him the National Theatre needs a new one.

“I was a member of both roundtables, because I wanted to exhaust all possibilities beyond any doubt of reconstructing the National Theatre building. I hoped that keeping the possibility of reconstruction in mind would please everyone, but if you say the building’s structure, its foundations, are irreparable then I need to stop, as I cannot oppose something i’m not an expert in,” Basha said.

Veliaj ensured that the new draft-law includes guarantees the new National Theatre building will be on its own land and will not be accompanied by additional constructions in the public property area, in the middle of Tirana.

Meanwhile, the head of the Commission for Culture Albana Vokshi spoke about the artists’ ongoing protests against the replacement of the National Theatre Building in a Brussels’ European Parliament meeting about Europe’s cultural heritage.

“We are currently in the third week of daily protests by artists, because the government has decided to demolish it. We want to defend this building because the government decided to give the land to the private sector in order to build towers,” Vokshi said, in this context saying Albania’s cultural heritage is at risk and appealing for its protection.