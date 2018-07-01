Youth organizations want say in drafting first-ever youth bill

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 1, 2018 10:00

Youth organizations want say in drafting first-ever youth bill

Story Highlights

  • For the moment, Albania is the only country in the region that doesn’t have a youth bill.

Related Articles

TIRANA, July 1 – Albania’s National Youth Network asked authorities in the capital for an all-inclusive process in drafting a bill for the country’s youth. For the moment, Albania is

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 1, 2018 10:00

Free-to-read articles

Read More