Energy sector saves Albania’s economy in early 2018
Story Highlights
- The 4.45 percent growth that INSTAT reports for the first quarter of this year is a better than expected start for the country’s economy at a time when international financial institutions have warned of a slowdown in Albania’s GDP for 2018 following a 9-year high of 3.8 percent in 2017
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, July 2 – The Albanian economy grew by a strong 4.45 percent in the first quarter of this year, but growth was largely fuelled by the