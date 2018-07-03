Albania launches probe on covert call centers acting as brokerage firms
Story Highlights
- The watchdog says the suspected unlicensed brokerages link to companies established in Albania operating as covert call centers but marketing financial products and services for customers inside or outside Albania which could prove Ponzi schemes or ghost brokerages that disappear after getting investor funds
TIRANA, July 2 – Albania has launched a probe into dozens of call centers allegedly operating as covert unlicensed brokerage firms involved in fraud operations by offering potential investors attractive