Albania-Montenegro sign agreement to open new border point in Zogaj

TIRANA, July 3 – A joint meeting of cooperation took place between the governments of Albania and Montenegro in the Northern city of Shkodra on Tuesday.

All police departments and forces were engaged by the government to ensure the orderly development of the meeting, which was hosted at the Marubi National Photography Museum.

According to local media reports, at the end of the meeting Albanian Minister of Interior Fatmir Xhafaj and Montenegrin counterpart Mevludin Nuhodzic signed an agreement to open a new border point between the two countries in Shkodra’s Zogaj.

Albania and Montenegro currently have three border crossings in Muriqan, Han i Hotit and Vermosh respectively.

The new border point aims to strengthen and further improve the bilateral and long-term cooperation by easing border crossing and population exchange between the countries.

In the previous years, Albania has also held a number of joint cooperation meetings with neighboring Kosovo too, although experts have said these shows produce more “media show than substance.”

Based on the results previous meetings with Kosovo have brought, economy experts now again pointed out no economic cooperation directly stems from the signing of agreements.

For example, in last April’s Prishtina 2018 international trade fair, 70 of the 174 participant companies were from Serbia, something which, according to experts, is testimony to a confidence loss between Kosovo and Albania.