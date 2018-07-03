Photo exhibition on Albanian fauna opens at Divjakë-Karavasta National Park

TIRANA, June 30 – Artists from Kosovo and Albania opened a photo exhibition showcasing the creatures living at the country’s Divjakë-Karavasta National Park, in what organizers said is a first-ever event of its kind promoting the countryside’s fauna.

One of the photographers’ main aim with the exhibition is to attract attention to the variety of birds and animals that risk extinction and that have been photographed for the first time in Albania or Kosovo.

The Divjakë-Karavasta National Park is considered one of the most valuable natural treasures in the country.

“Some of the photographs shown here are exhibited for the first time to the public, there are species discovered for the first time in both Kosovo and Albania and it was organized by Wildlife Photographers Albania, by all the Albanians living in the country who took pictures, and it’s the first of its kind,” Arian Mavriqi, photographer from Kosovo, said.

Mavriqi added that the photographers’ aim is to raise awareness through the exhibition, and hopefully put an end to illegal hunting in the protected area, and the following destruction of the ecosystems.

“Through the photographs and the presentation of the fauna we enable people to get to know fauna species better and to preserve them, because the fauna is really important to our country – without it, natural life in the planet ceases to exist,” Mavriqi said.

He added that fauna in general is under risk from people, but that Wildlife Photographers hope that exhibitions like this can raise awareness, especially concerning illegal hunting and the destruction of ecosystems.

Locals also contributed in bringing the exhibition together, such as Altin Hila and his wife, who both grew up amid Divjaka’s natural beauty.

“I’ve dealt with nature my entire life, as my parents educated me to love nature and, as a result, I always wanted to showcase this nature and show it to the world and people,” Hila told the Voice of America.

The exhibition includes 45 photographs from 11 different photographers.

Famous Albanian biologist Taulant Bino, who also attended the exhibition, valued his colleagues’ work not only for their aesthetic composition, but also because of their aim of raising awareness.

“Above all, it gives a very important message for the protection of Albania’s nature by showing its diversity and beauty; so, it raises the values of Albanian nature and by doing so, gives the message that this nature should be protected,” Bino said.

The exhibition has already been welcomed with great enthusiasm and curiosity, given the big number of visitors the valley and the exhibition premises have seen since its opening.