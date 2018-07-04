Earthquake rocks Tirana, epicenter at Lalz Bay

TIRANA, July 4 – An earthquake shook Tirana and peripheral areas on Wednesday, at around 11am, causing panic among citizens.

The earthquake’s epicenter was 30 km Northwest of Tirana, at the Lalz Bay, while its magnitude was reported to be 5,1 Richter.

The main earthquake tremor had people coming out of the buildings, while telecommunication services were also interrupted for about 15 minutes.

A second tremor followed the first, with an epicenter in the Adriatic Sea and a magnitude of 4 Richter.

Some material damages were reported in Durres, such as the collapse of some houses’ roofs, while panic also prevailed in the Ishmi area, where the earthquake tremors were felt more.

Meanwhile, civil emergencies notified no massive damages were caused by it.