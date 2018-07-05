Stronger Albanian lek delays central bank’s inflation, monetary policy targets
Story Highlights
- Governor Gent Sejko says emergency interventions to purchase excess euros from the local currency exchange market will continue for an unspecified time and amount in a bid to achieve inflation target which he says could have led the country to deflationary situation in case of no intervention
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, July 5 – A much stronger national currency against Europe’s single currency during the first half of this year has delayed the central bank’s inflation target