Stronger Albanian lek delays central bank’s inflation, monetary policy targets

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 5, 2018 11:33

Stronger Albanian lek delays central bank’s inflation, monetary policy targets

Story Highlights

  • Governor Gent Sejko says emergency interventions to purchase excess euros from the local currency exchange market will continue for an unspecified time and amount in a bid to achieve inflation target which he says could have led the country to deflationary situation in case of no intervention

Related Articles

By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, July 5 – A much stronger national currency against Europe’s single currency during the first half of this year has delayed the central bank’s inflation target

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 5, 2018 11:33

Free-to-read articles

Read More