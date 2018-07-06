Editorial: With transparency concerns, Albania-Greece sea border deal enters danger zone
- If the deal is hurried through parliament without further wider consultations, and without the Constitutional Court filter, the deal could enter a dangerous zone in terms of the Albanian public opinion and its legality under domestic and international law.
Concerns over transparency in negotiations between Albania and Greece on a new maritime border agreement are growing to the point that when a new deal is reached, it might be