Seventh edition of Turtle Fest to return this weekend in Dhermi

TIRANA, July 5 – The seventh edition of the only long-standing techno festival in Albania will return this weekend in the southern Dhermi Beach, considered one of the most beautiful in Albania.

Sponsored by both governmental institutions and the private sector, Turtle Fest 2017 hosted approximately 4,000 people, while the numbers are expected to be even higher this year, with international DJ performances and tourists attending the southern pearl.

This year, acts will include globally known artists such as Dub FX, DJ Aphrodite, SABB, Qendresa and Nickodemus among others, coming from Australia, the UK and the US respectively.

Lasting for three days over the weekend, the festival offers both camping grounds, as well as apartments in the seaside and traditional rooms in houses up the village.

Local artists will also be performing, as the festival aims to promote local art and music; festival organizers said this part of the festival is important, as Tirana’s underground music scene over the 2000’s was an inspiration for Turtle Fest to be born.

“When Turtle Fest started, and I was invited to participate in it, it was a sleepy period for the musical stage. It was a modest venture, a camp fest lit by the desire of a new generation to reconnect with this tradition and guided by the same desires and principles,” Rubin Beqo, one of the festiva’s organizers writes.