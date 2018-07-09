Gov’t blames euro’s free fall for revenue slowdown

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 9, 2018 17:54

Story Highlights

  • "The currency exchange rate is the sole blow government revenue has received. We have met 98 percent of the target despite the serious and sizeable blow that the customs revenue received from the currency exchange rate," says Finance Minister Arben Ahmetaj

TIRANA, July 9 – The Albanian government has blamed the slowdown in tax revenue collected in the first half of the year on the free fall of Europe’s single currency

