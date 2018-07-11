Five arrested in series of burglaries in joint Albanian, French, German operation

TIRANA, July 11 – Albanian police arrested an individual suspected of belonging to a mobile organized crime group after searching a number of properties in the country, as part of an investigation into numerous domestic burglaries in Germany and France.

The arrest was the result of a joint mission with German and French counterparts and was supported by Europol, while previous actions in the same line of investigation have already seen the arrest of four other individuals thought to belong in the same criminal gang.

German authorities began the investigation in August 2017, after they were informed of an Albanian organized criminal group committing a series of burglaries in the Southern Germany.

Meanwhile, French police was simultaneously investigating an Albanian criminal group responsible of over 45 burglaries in France; it was later made known both departments were after the same criminal group operating independently in both countries.

The first three Albanian nationals suspected of belonging to the criminal group were arrested in Germany in January 2018, and another member was arrested in Paris in March 2018.

After exchanging information, the latest stage of the investigation saw Albanian police searching over nine apartments, bars and restaurants in Tirana, arresting a suspect and recovering valuables believed to have been stolen during the burglaries of an estimated financial value at 500,000 euros.

International media reported that further media investigation has already identified other members of the group, which is believed to involve over 40 people acting both in Germany and France.