Albania plans two new airports to break international flights monopoly
Story Highlights
- If attracting low-cost carriers, the proposed Vlora and Kukes airports in southern and northern Albania could lead to a significant reduction in ticket prices, currently the region’s highest and forcing thousands of passengers choosing to fly from the Prishtina or other regional airports offering much lower prices compared to the Tirana International Airport
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 12 – Albania is preparing to launch two new airports that would break the current de facto monopoly that the Tirana International Airport has on international flights in