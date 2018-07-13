Opposition, actors call on president to veto National Theater demolition bill
Story Highlights
- According to main opposition Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha, the project’s main goal is to launder dirty money coming from drugs, crime and corruption, while the law in itself is unconstitutional and destructive of justice.
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 9 – Albania’s leader of the opposition Democratic Party Lulzim Basha has been repeatedly calling on the country’s President Ilir Meta this week not to sign the draft