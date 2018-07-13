GP faces tough questioning in laws committee

TIRANA, July 11 – In Albania, Wednesday’s meeting of the parliamentary Laws Commission, where temporary General Prosecutor Arta Marku was invited to present the annual prosecution’s report for 2017, was accompanied by strong debate between government and opposition.

From the start of the meeting, opposition lawmakers said it was irregular and in violation of the regulation, while asking its postponement in advance.

After Marku reported on the prosecution’s activity during the time she has been leading it, the debate became heated when questions and answers between the opposing parties present began.

Opposition lawmakers first reiterated their stand that Marku was unlawfully appointed in December 2017 while, more than explanations for last year’s report data, they demanded from her data on the investigation process of some cases that have been in the spotlight for a long time, such as the case of former Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri and the brother of Minister of Interior Fatmir Xhafaj or the movies and oustings she has carried out during her service as head of the prosecution.

Marku stated in advance she was there to account for last year’s developments, while explaining that concerning current cases, with the new law the prosecution’s functionality has also changed and that every investigative matter is in the hands of the prosecutor in charge and not in her jurisdiction to intervene or seek information.

Concerning the transfers or oustings which took place at the highest ranks of other districts’ prosecutions, she said all actions undertaken by her were done in support of the law, highlighting that courts did not find her guilty whenever an official complaint was made.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs remained unconvinced by Marku’s replies, leading the head of the commission, socialist MP Ulsi Manja, to close the meeting – a decision that was deemed arbitrary by opposition representatives.

Following the meeting’s termination, Democratic Party’s deputy director Edi Paloka spoke to local media concerning the opposition’s continued concerns with Marku.

“What I’d like to report is what happened at the commission. Manja, seeing how the lady was having difficulties, sought to shut the opposition up by terminating the meeting in an irregular manner, while the debate was at its peak,” Paloka said.

He added that no answers were provided to the opposition by Marku.

“Us opposition lawmakers were there because we hoped Marku would at least be able to provide some explanations and answers to some of the biggest problems. None of the opposition lawmakers received an answer by her,” Paloka concluded.