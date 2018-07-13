Further efforts required in the fight against corruption, GRECO report says

TIRANA, July 12 – In a report released on Thursday, the Group of States Against Corruption stated it considers the adaption of the Code of Conduct for Albanian MPs as an important step forward, values the Justice Reform, but also said it is sorry for the extended delays in the re-evaluation of judges and prosecutors.

Although GRECO values the efforts so far undertaken by Albania in its fight against corruption, it also seeks for the country to move forward with reforms and completely fulfill the recommendations given to it.

GRECO acknowledges Albania’s progress in implementing its recommendations to prevent corruption among lawmakers, judges and prosecutors, but also calls for a number of improvements and completion of the reforms initiated.

“Albania has so far fulfilled four of the ten recommendations outlined in its 2014 evaluation report. The other six recommendations have only been partially implemented.”

According to GRECO, the adoption in April 2018 of the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament, which addresses issues such as conflicts of interest; additional activities; gifts; and post-employment restrictions, “is an important step forward.”

However, it is also said that GRECO regrets “the lack of clarity regarding the implementation of these rules and sanctions in the event of violations, which are not explicitly mentioned in the Code of Conduct, and underlines the need for an enforcement mechanism, including sanctions, to that the Code can be effective. Parliament is planning to draft guidelines that will shed light on the rules contained in the Code of Ethics, but they still need to be adopt them. Awareness and training of MPs for these rules are still being defined.”

Also described as an important step was the establishment of the Supreme Inspectorate of High Law as the responsible authority to address complaints, investigate violations and initiate disciplinary proceedings against all judges, although the report notes it is not yet completed, member-wise.

“On the other hand, GRECO is sorry for the continued delays in the periodic evaluation of judges,” the report concludes.