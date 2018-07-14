Second edition of ‘Za Fest’ returns to Albania’s Theth village

TIRANA, July 12 – The first modern-day festival dedicated to re-telling the traditions and stories of the Albanian Alps will return on July 20 under the Accursed Mountains, along the riverside of the Shala River.

During its second edition, expected to last for three days and two nights in the course of a weekend, Za Fest organizers have promised to bring the best Albanian music in Theth Village, while simultaneously expanding its cultural horizon even more.

Some of the artists that have already confirmed their participation to the event include Hasa-Mazzotta, Andrra, Oborri and Linda Rukaj, who will perform live from the village’s traditional church.

“An infinite repertoire of rhythms, notes and vocals that can break any kind of cultural barrier. This will be the right background to enjoy the transfixing Theth panorama,” organizers have written in the event’s official press release.

Similarly to the last edition, this year too Za Fest will resurface part of the Albanian Alps’ oral tradition, “a jewel inherited from our ancestors.”

Director and Actor Ema Andrea will also be present to tell and perform some of the area’s most epic legends and stories.

For 2018, organizers have promised an all-inclusive event which will combine the best live music with figurative arts, traditional tastes and sports activities in Theth’s beautiful nature.