Tirana’s transformation praised during 2018 World Cities Summit in Singapore

TIRANA, July 12 – Tirana was selected as one of the cities that has made more progress in city management and drinking water.

This assessment came from the 2018 World Cities Summit and the Annual Water Summit held in Singapore, where the head of the Municipality of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, presented the achievements and changes that the Albanian capital has undergone.

“I am very happy that Tirana is highly valued at the Annual Summit of Cities here in Singapore and at the same time at the Annual Water Summit. So, it is for both processes, city management and water management, that Tirana is being assessed as one of the cities that has made more progress,” Veliaj said.

During his speech at the Summit, Veliaj emphasized that the Water Supply and Sewerage Enterprise, which was bankrupt only three years ago, is now ready to start working on doubling the Bovilla Lake capacity and setting up a new transmission line for drinkable water throughout the Unaza e Re area.

“I am also pleased that Tirana today leads in Albania: 98.5 percent of water bills are paid. So, when people see that services are delivered, they are ready to pay the modest fees they owe to the state,” Veliaj said, while expressing his conviction that the best praise for Tirana is its labeling as an innovative city, the way the communication between state and citizens has transformed, starting from kindergartens, schools, sports grounds, playgrounds, bicycle paths, planting trees, etc.

However, Veliaj also expressed his regret for the statements of various past politicians saying, even today, they will ruin the public work that has been done in Tirana during the last three years, such as the Skanderbeg Square, or that they will hinder the development of other projects, such as the new National Theatre building.

“I feel sorry when I see past leaders of Tirana swearing they will ruin public works that have taken place in Tirana, or that they will not allow future projects, such as the new National Theatre. Today, Tirana is enjoying this reputation due to the courage that was displayed from 2000 to 2011 and during the last three years. So, when Tirana had governments that supported it, that have made bold decisions, it received a reputation as a country that is being transformed galopantly, beyond the capital,” Veliaj said.

Finally, the mayor ensured citizens of the municipality’s commitment to continue transforming Tirana, one neighborhood at a time. He said the world will not stop even during his last year of mandate, while, during the new mandate, attention will be paid in equally developing all rural areas.