Appeals Court next in line facing risk of non-functionality

TIRANA, July 15 – General Inspector Shkelqim Ganaj said on Thursday that half of Albania’s judges and prosecutors appear to be having problems with the wealth declared by them under the country’s justice reform.

According to the head of the High Inspectorate of Wealth Declaration and Control, Court of Appeals judges have so far had the biggest problems; on Thursday, the Independent Qualification Committee ousted Tirana prosecutor Adriatik Camaj, while the office of Constitutional Court member Gani Dizdari is also under risk.

“It turns out around 50% of them have problems with hiding their assets, either through fake statements or conflicts of interest,” Ganaj said at the Laws Commission.

This indicates that almost half of the country’s judiciary risks complete expulsion from the justice system only due to one out of three re-evaluation criteria.

Ganaj said this situation is particularly concerning for Appeals Court members.

“Appeals Court judges are the ones with the highest percentage of problems. Seeing how the Constitutional Court is out of order, the High Court is suffering big shortcomings, I think that next year, following this trend, we’ll be left without an Appeals Court too,” he added.

Only two Constitutional Court members have passed the re-evaluation so far, while the position of Gani Dizdari, whose hearing also took place on Thursday at the presence of his lawyer, is also at stake.

According to the IQC, investigations have found issues with his daughter’s wealth, while he is accused of having inappropriate ties to crime due to a past conviction of Dizdari’s nephew, the vehicle of whom he’s frequently used.

Another panel of judges dismissed today Tirana prosecutor Adriatik Cama, also for being unable to justify his wealth and for having shady ties to criminality. Meanwhile, prosecutor Kosta Beluri was reconfirmed to duty, although his decision to pause investigations towards High Court judge Adrian Thanza in the past was being verified.