Biberaj Foundation co-sponsors $2,5 million to support Albanian professionals in US

TIRANA, July 16 – The Biberaj Foundation announced on Saturday its first project – the co-funding of the Albanian-American Development Foundation Master’s Degree Fellowship program.

The Master’s and Internship Program (MIP) was launched in 2016 by the Albanian-American Development Foundation (AADF) to give young professionals the opportunity to acquire a degree or experience in the fields of Business Administration and Management, Cultural Heritage, Eco-Tourism and Hospitality, Education, Public Policy, etc.

“The Biberaj family is honored to co-sponsor, with a $2,5 million, the AADF’s Master’s Degree Fellowship Program, intended for Albanian young professionals seeking to advance themselves through studies in the United States,” foundation spokesman Ken Biberaj said.

The Biberaj Foundation was established on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Biberaj family’s arrival in the United States in 1968.

After fleeing repression in communist Albania, and arriving in the U.S., their story is a testament to the American Dream. Through their individual and collective hard work and entrepreneurial spirit, the Biberaj family established their own businesses and pursued careers ranging from education, technology, law, public service, finance, retail, real estate, philanthropy, and the arts.

As such, they know have a strong belief in supporting their communities and making sure the opportunities that higher education has afforded them continue to help others.

“We have deep gratitude to the United States for the success we have achieved, and great pride in our Albanian heritage. It is our hope that this Fellowship will empower a new generation of Albanian students to strive for excellence in academia, while fulfilling a commitment to giving back to their Albanian community,” Biberaj concluded.

Elez Biberaj, one of the initiators of the current co-sponsoring program and founders of the Biberaj Foundation, is a prominent Albanian-American political scholar and thinker, who has also been essential in explaining post-communist Albania and has authored three very important books on the topic.

Biberaj’s book, ‘Albania in Transition: the Rocky Road to Democracy’, first published in 1998, to be republished by the Albanian Institute for International Studies in 2010, is an all-inclusive political account of post-communist transition.

The book has served not only to clarify the Albanian transition, but also to foster international awareness of a small place like Albania, as well as the entire regionנcontributing to a sparking of Western interest for peace and stability in the Balkans.

His other works, also published by AIIS, include ‘Albania and China: a Study of An Unequal Alliance’ and ‘Albania: a Socialist Maverick.’

Elez has been Director of Voice of America’s Eurasia Division since 2005. He is responsible for planning, directing, and developing VOA’s radio, television, and Internet programming in Russian, Ukrainian, Albanian, Bosnian, Croatian, Greek, Macedonian, and Serbian, while holding a Ph.D. in political science from Columbia University.

He has also published articles in Encyclopedia Britannica, Conflict Studies, Problems of Communism, Survey, The World Today, East European Quarterly, The Wall Street Journal/Europe, etc.

The mission of the Biberaj Foundation is to support the pursuit of educational opportunities by Albanian students from the Balkans through study at American institutions.

After any course work, the Fellowship requires recipients to return to their country of origin and work there to strengthen the foundation of democratic societies.