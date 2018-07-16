Big Albanian companies dominate €1 billion PPP contracts so far
- Interest by foreign companies to participate in the €1 billion PPP projects has been vague amid allegations of pre-determined winners in tenders where Albanian companies submitting unsolicited proposals have been advantaged through pre-tender bonuses
TIRANA, July 16 – Another Albanian company has won a major project as part of the Albanian government’s ambitious but controversial €1 billion public private partnership program for the next