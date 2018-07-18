EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn visits Tirana

TIRANA, July 17 – The European Commissioner for Enlargement Johannes Hahn’s visit to Tirana on Tuesday marked the beginning of the analytical assessment process, which will precede EU accession negotiations, scheduled to potentially begin next June.

The official start of this process, which aims to compare Albanian legislation with the European one through the 35 negotiating chapters, took place at a joint cabinet meeting with Hahn and other Commission representatives accompanying him.

Hahn stressed the analytical assessment is a process which other Western Balkan countries have already gone through and which the remainder of candidate states will also be subjected to.

He also pointed out that “the better the quality of this analytical process from all institutions involved, the more proactive and engaged we are during this phase, the better it will be for the opening of accession negotiations.”

On his part, Prime Minister Edi Rama said the government has already decided on the structures and institutions that will be involved in the process, which will be led by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Ditmir Bushati, while also giving each ministry its own say in negotiations.

He added the government is ready to further assist the project financially, by adding funds and increasing human resources.

The decision on whether to open accession negotiations with Albania and Macedonia was postponed by the EU Council last month, due to internal EU problems and doubts on the stability of reforms undertaken so far by both candidate status countries.

Although representatives have said a final decision – and date – will be reached by next June, a number of additional conditions were placed for Albania, a big part of which requiring government-opposition cooperation, while upcoming European Parliament elections also make it unclear what the future holds for Albania’s and Macedonia’s EU future.