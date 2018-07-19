National Theatre bill faces prolonged battle if president vetoes
Story Highlights
- Over the last week, the DP and a number of protesting actors have been calling on President Ilir Meta to veto the National Theatre draft-law, which was approved by the Socialist-led parliament last week after a number of accelerated procedures.
TIRANA, July 19 – Albania’s opposition Democratic Party requested during Thursday’s parliamentary session for the National Theatre law to go back to vote, and left the parliament when its request