Klaivert Dervishi: The 17-year-old Albanian eSports world champion

TIRANA, July 19 – Seventeen-year-old Albanian Klaivert Dervishi was part of the duo that impressed audiences in Valencia’s DreamHack venue, by winning the Fortnite gaming competition, which granted the winning team €5,000.

In what looks like a hobby to some, Dervishi has found a passion which he plans on sticking with, and eventually even turn into a profession.

Having broken his third world record on June 28 in the solo vs. duo category, where he managed 31 kills, Dervishi says he is considering to even start his own game one day, or become the head of eSports – a form of competition using video games.

Last April Dervishi, who goes by the name of Teeqzy in his online gaming platforms, placed an absolute world record of 43 kills in the solo vs. squad category – this remains the highest number of kills a player has managed to achieve at a Fortnite Battle Royale, in all game platforms and modes.

“My online name Teeqzy doesn’t have any special significance,” Dervishi told Tirana Times during an exclusive interview, “I just randomly clicked on the keyboard, and really liked the way the outcome sounded.”

Followed by approximately 126,400 subscribers at his online YouTube channel, Dervishi differs from other gamers in terms of his performance – while it is common for Fortnite gamers to under-perform during live Youtube gaming sessions, he reached his record 43 kills during a live gaming session, as he was also playing the moderator’s role.

Now, the Albanian teenager, who lives in Belgium, has been offered job positions and significant amounts of pay from some of the best gaming companies in the world.

“I play many hours each day, in order to train. I don’t feel time passing because I play with passion and when I don’t feel like playing anymore, I simply stop and make time for myself. My parents were worried at first, as they primarily think about my studies, but I proved to them I can dedicate time to gaming as much as studying, and so I won their trust,” Dervishi explains.

His words are not just claims, and his results are proof of that – Dervishi graduated high school with honors, while he is already making his own money at seventeen, having won complete financial independence.

“Being financially independent at seventeen is awesome. I am aware that I’m very lucky but nonetheless I’m trying to remain grounded and be careful, money-wise. I don’t spend on too many things, except maybe for tools or equipment that are needed in gaming. I am also trying to save in the meantime, to be able to afford my future projects.”

His maturity and level of confidence when it comes to his gaming routine and future have managed to also win his parents’ trust and support, which has also reassured him on the steps he is willing to take in the future to make his gaming plans a reality.

“First and foremost, I play for passion, not money or popularity. I am the same person I was when I first started, and, of course, I am Albanian, before being Belgian,” Dervishi comments, on what is probably the most frequently asked question coming from Albanian media.

“I have kept contact with my home country, Albania, I try to visit as frequently as possible, when I make time between dealing with school and gaming. I try to make the most out of seeing my family and vacating there…family comes before everything else,” he concludes.

Teeqzy and Verrmax was the duo that awarded the Millenium team the world cup in online gaming at Valencia’s DreamHack – a sports event that has been increasingly gaining attention also in Albania, due to its popularity but also due to recent research pointing to links between game skills and intelligence, thus removing the stigma associated with spending too many hours in front of the computer.