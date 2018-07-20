ICMP launches project to identify communism victims in Dajti Mt. and Ballsh
By Tirana Times July 20, 2018 07:40
- The EU is helping the pilot project for the mass graves at Dajti Mountain and Ballsh with $600,000, a project which includes DNA tests for the victims’ family members.
