ICMP launches project to identify communism victims in Dajti Mt. and Ballsh

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 20, 2018 07:40

ICMP launches project to identify communism victims in Dajti Mt. and Ballsh

Story Highlights

  • The EU is helping the pilot project for the mass graves at Dajti Mountain and Ballsh with $600,000, a project which includes DNA tests for the victims’ family members.

Related Articles

TIRANA, July 19 – The International Commission on Missing Persons signed a cooperation agreement with the Albanian state for the identification of a group that was victimized and buried in

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times July 20, 2018 07:40

Free-to-read articles

Read More