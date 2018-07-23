Albania to probe sole airport’s alleged abusive charges affecting ticket prices
Story Highlights
- The Tirana International Airports is one of the most profitable companies in Albania with profit rates of up to 38 percent. The Chinese-led concessionaire saw its net profit climb to about 2.3 billion lek (€18 million) in 2017, up 25 percent compared to the previous year, according to reports filed with the National Business Center
TIRANA, July 23 – The Albanian government is looking for a consultant to carry out a review of the concession contract it has with the Tirana International Airport, the country’s