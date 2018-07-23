EU critical of Albania’s overoptimistic growth agenda
Story Highlights
- “Albania faces several obstacles to improving potential growth and competitiveness. A weak judiciary, insufficient enforcement of property rights and burdensome administrative procedures are institutional weaknesses that have been only partially addressed so far,” says the European Commission
TIRANA, July 23 – The European Commission has described the Albanian government’s 2018-2020 economic growth and public debt targets as overoptimistic at a time when Albania continues to face several