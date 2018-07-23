Former GP’s assets sequestered under wealth concealment investigation

  • Llalla has been under the spotlight due to an ongoing public debate with soon-to-be-former US Ambassador to Tirana Donald Lu, whom Llalla has in the past accused of unconstitutionally pressuring him to take actions in violation to Albanian laws.

TIRANA, July 23 – The Serious Crimes Prosecution has taken the measure preventive sequestration for some of former General Prosecutor Adriatik Llalla’s assets suspected to be products of criminal activity.

