Former GP’s assets sequestered under wealth concealment investigation
- Llalla has been under the spotlight due to an ongoing public debate with soon-to-be-former US Ambassador to Tirana Donald Lu, whom Llalla has in the past accused of unconstitutionally pressuring him to take actions in violation to Albanian laws.
TIRANA, July 23 – The Serious Crimes Prosecution has taken the measure preventive sequestration for some of former General Prosecutor Adriatik Llalla’s assets suspected to be products of criminal activity.