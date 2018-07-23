School of Magistrates remains blocked as parliament fails to approve legislation
Story Highlights
- While the opposition’s Socialist Movement for Integration called for the initiation of a political dialogue that will solve the gaps created by the justice reform, the Democratic Party instead offered a seven-point package during Monday’s parliamentary session, among which requiring the dissolution of all laws approved without its consensus.
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 23 – Legislation changes that would allow the enrollment of new students in the Magistrates School and the appointment of the graduates, were suspended on Monday after Albania’s