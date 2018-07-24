Starting over in Albania, AIIS study finds how migrant returnees are making it at home
Story Highlights
- While the focus is mostly on Albanians leaving the country, little is known about success stories of hundreds of Albanians who decide to permanently move back home each year and make it in Albania. An AIIS study supported by the German development cooperation agency in Albania, GIZ, has managed to identify about 80 migrant returnees from Germany, Italy and Greece who have successfully reintegrated into the Albanian society in the past few years after moving back home
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 24 – Albania’s post-communism transition has been quite unique with massive migration that has had mixed effects for the country’s developing economy, but more than a quarter of