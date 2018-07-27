Editorial: Back to the future: The return of borders and migrants
- As Albania looks to get entry into the EU in the next decade or so, looking to get its own taste of full free movement of people and goods within the bloc, what it finds when it actually becomes a member, might be something very different from the union it applied to join several years go.
Increasingly, when it comes to borders, Europe appears to be going back to the future. A decade after most countries under the EU banner shed barriers dividing them to allow