President vetoes National Theatre bill
Story Highlights
- The first reason behind Meta’s decision to decree the return of the bill to parliament for re-evaluation, thus setting a prolonged battle ahead of it, is because it oversteps the principle of “equality before the law” and “citizens’ freedom of economic activity.”
TIRANA, July 27 – Albania’s President Ilir Meta vetoed on Friday the bill foreseeing the demolition of the National Theatre building, providing in the presidency’s public announcement nine reasons why