July 30, 2018

Big hotels, restaurants handed 30-day ban for tax evasion

  • Tax authorities say they have imposed 30-day suspension of activity on dozens of hotels and restaurants along the country’s Adriatic and Ionian coasts for repeated failure to issue tax receipts in what is the first time such penalties are being massively imposed during the peak tourist season

TIRANA, July 30 – Big Albania seaside hotels and restaurants are facing temporary closure penalties for failing to comply with tax authorities during the peak tourist season as part of

