ECB: Euro-denominated savings, credit increase by €100 mln
Story Highlights
- Albania's high euroisation levels are part of a Western Balkan trend where half of total loans and deposits are denominated in foreign currency, mostly euro. Kosovo and Montenegro, already use the euro as their de facto currency without the EU’s blessing.
Related Articles
TIRANA, July 30 – Albanians increased their euro-denominated credit and savings by around €100 million in 2017 when lending in the national currency continued gaining ground but yet remaining below