European Court for Auditors says 30 percent of public procurement lacks competition
- Overuse of negotiated public procurement procedures without prior publication of a contract notice carry the risk to abuse state budget. This procurement is not transparent or based on fair competition, thus bringing lack of offers from different companies and competing prices for certain services.
TIRANA, July 30 – The European Court for Auditors’ report said the Albanian government has developed about 30 percent of its public procurement procedures during 2017 through a negotiation process