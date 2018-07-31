High Court loses another judge under justice reform

  • Meanwhile, a number of Albanian experts, the most renowned of whom Fatos Lubonja, have argued that despite warnings by a number of legal bodies of the risks associated with the vetting process, the majority of which have come true, international representatives have continued to support it and have consequently become a big part of the problem.

TIRANA, July 31 – Shkelzen Selimi, another High Court member, was ousted on Monday by the justice reform’s Independent Qualification Commission for inappropriate ties with the world of organized crime.

