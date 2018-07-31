Albania rated top Balkan country to overuse controversial negotiation in public procurement
Story Highlights
- “Emergency procedures inherently lack transparency and are not fully cost-effective. Bidders who do not get an opportunity to participate in such tenders may file complaints and, due to this, the authorities may be forced to annul the tender procedure and start a new one. This causes further delays … with the final effect of jeopardizing the functioning of institutions and their timely and satisfactory provision of services to citizens,” says a report by the European Court of Auditors, the EU's independent external auditor.
TIRANA, July 31 – About a third of all public procurement in Albania is carried out using the little transparent and limited competition negotiated procedure, making Albania the top Western