Albania: source of victims of trafficking in persons, report says

TIRANA, July 31 – On the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, the line for children’s counseling Alo 116 published a report stating that abuse and trafficking of Albanian children continues at alarming levels.

The stream of denouncement calls to this 24-hour service is still very high for cases of violence against children, domestic violence, physical abuse and economic exploitation.

According to the report, what is actually denounced at the counseling line is just the tip of the iceberg.

Police reported that during 2015- 2017, about 50 children were victims of trafficking, but non-governmental organizations claim that part of the trafficking scheme are more than 2,500 children that live in street and are exploited for work, becoming potential victims of undocumented abuse.

Alo 116 Counseling Line Director Mirgit Vataj says this is the reason why Albania continues to be considered a source of victims of trafficking in persons.

According to police data, 365 children were estimated missing in the last 3 years, 353 of whom were found and returned to their families; these children could have been victims of human trafficking while they were missing, while 12 of them have not yet been found.

Domestic violence, physical abuse, economic exploitation, bullying among children, the problems they face in school with teachers and with each other are some of the most common concerns reported in the child counseling line.

Orphans, children living in troubled families or witnessing domestic violence and those who live with one parent due to the other’s arrest or imprisonment are also vulnerable to trafficking.

Observers believe that now that Albania has a new law on the protection of children, which is in the phase of issuing secondary legislation, it is also best to review all the institutions and problems of this field.

They believe that the three main institutions – family, society and education institutions – are still unable to coordinate for child development, while community services are lacking in local branches of government.