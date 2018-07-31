Opposition alleges IQC member falsified English knowledge certificate

Opposition alleges IQC member falsified English knowledge certificate

  • According to the DP’s legal expert Gazmend Bardhi, the IQC should begin the necessary procedures to fire Hamitaj, while the prosecution should begin a penal investigation, as using false documents foresees four years of imprisonment as punishment.

TIRANA, July 31 –  The opposition’s Democratic Party released on Monday documents alleging that Independent Qualification Commission member Lulzim Hamitaj falsified his English language certificate, thus demanding his resignation and

